Declan Collier reappointed as ORR Chair

The Office of Rail and Road have announced that Declan Collier is to be reappointed as ORR Chair for a further five-year term.

Credit: ORR

Mark Harper, Transport Secretary, has announced that Declan Collier is to be reappointed as Chair of the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) for a further five-year term. Collier has ensured ORR remains a significant, respected and independent regulator, protecting the interests of rail and road users and improving the safety, value and performance of railways and roads.

First appointed to the role in 2019, Declan has helped increase ORR’s influence on behalf of users and funders with those who can make a difference in the industry. ORR continues to be a steadying force in the turbulence of rail reform and has helped expand ORR’s overview of the strategic road network in England.

A former CEO of both London City and Dublin Airports Authority, Declan is also currently a non-executive board member of The Royal Schiphol Group, chair of TCR International N.V, and chair of George Best Belfast City Airport as well as senior advisor to the Oaktree Transport Infrastructure Fund.

In 2022, Declan was appointed to the expert advisory panel of Active Travel England. He has also served as President of the World Association of Airports, Airports Council International; Deputy Chair of the Airport Operators Association (UK); and as director of London First, and The Dublin Theatre Festival. Declan’s second term as Chair runs from 1 January 2024 until 31 December 2028.

“This is an important and welcome appointment by the Secretary of State for Transport,” John Larkinson, ORR Chief Executive, said. “It represents stability and continuity for us as we head into a continued uncertain period for the rail industry, in particular, with rail reform still to be settled and a general election within the next 18 months. Declan’s continued leadership is very welcome and we congratulate him on securing a second five-year term.”

“I am proud to be reappointed Chair of the Office of Rail and Road,” Declan Collier, ORR Chair, said. “My first term has seen seismic challenges for the rail and road sectors, with ORR playing a key part in overseeing the recovery from the pandemic. I look forward to continuing this important role at such a time of change for the rail and road sectors.”