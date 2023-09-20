Images: Major milestone reached in improving accessibility at Plumstead station

Credit: Network Rail

Network Rail has successfully installed the two lift shafts which will be used to provide step-free access from the station concourse to the platforms at Plumstead station in south east London. The successful installation of the two 16-person lift shafts means that the programme of work to make Plumstead station fully accessible is one step closer and remains on course to open next spring.

Work on the £4.6 million project, which is funded by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ‘Access for All’ (AfA) scheme, started in May and also includes the installation of additional CCTV cameras for added security. The improvements at Plumstead station are part of a wider scheme of upgrades to a number of stations across Network Rail’s Southern region, helping make the railway more accessible for all.

“We’re really pleased to see the work progressing well at Plumstead station with the successful installation of the two lift shafts,” Hodan Hassan, Network Rail’s Commercial Scheme Sponsor, said. “I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we continue making these important improvements and I look forward to seeing the completion of this work next spring which will provide a fully accessible station and more comfortable journeys for all rail users.”

“We’re always looking to improve passenger experience at our stations and the new lifts at Plumstead will, when operational, make a big difference in how accessible the station is for everyone who uses it,” Martin Powell, Southeastern’s Station Manager for Plumstead, said.