Closure Between London Waterloo and Portsmouth Continues

Posted: 13 October 2023

Network Rail engineers will start around-the-clock work, updating the 1970s signalling equipment between Farncombe and Petersfield.

From Saturday 21st to Sunday 29th October, Network Rail engineers will start around-the-clock work, updating the 1970s signalling equipment between Farncombe and Petersfield. This is part of a wider Portsmouth Direct Update programme.

When completed, in October 2024, the Portsmouth Direct Upgrade will see improved signalling (the railway’s traffic lights), and track and level crossings on the line from Woking to Portsmouth Harbour.

“This work is crucial to improving the reliability of the railway for customers travelling between Portsmouth and London Waterloo, and will help reduce journey times as well as provide the opportunity to increase the number of services in the future,” Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said.

During the line closure next month, Network Rail’s engineers will be completing a range of works, including signal piles installation, new signal posts, new signal gantries either end of Haslemere station, laying power cables at Princess Bridge, construction of a signalling equipment building, and upgrades to level crossings between Farncombe East and Liss.

“Customers should please check before travelling and allow extra time for journeys, as buses are replacing trains between Guildford and Petersfield for nine days from Saturday 21st to Sunday 29th October, extending to Rowlands Castle and Havant on Sunday 29th October,” Peter Williams, South Western Railway’s customer and commercial director, said.

To utilise the line-closure time, engineers will be completing other vital work, supporting the continued safe and smooth running of the railway. This includes stabilising the cuttings at Haslemere and Wormley, reducing the risk of vegetation debris falling onto the track, track maintenance work in Haslemere, refreshing the station canopies at Farncombe station, brickwork repairs in Guildford tunnel, and vegetation management along the line.

“We thank customers for their patience as these essential upgrades are carried out, which, when complete, will boost reliability for many years to come,” Williams added.