Amtrak and Midwest partners celebrate federal grants for CHIP

Posted: 11 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

A new federal grant has been awarded to Amtrak and their Midwest partners, to create a new Chicago Transportation Hub (CHIP).

Amtrak and its Midwest partners have been awarded more than $101 million to

improve existing routes and advance plans to expand Amtrak service as part of CHIP, the

Chicago Hub Improvement Program.

“At Amtrak, we are working with our partners to maximise Chicago’s role as the central hub of

Amtrak’s National Network and position intercity passenger rail as an engine for improved

mobility and economic growth,” said Amtrak Board Chair Tony Coscia. “These grant awards

propel us on that mission.”

Multiple grants announced today will go directly to Amtrak; others will support existing and

potential partners, under the USDOT’s Federal State Partnership (“Fed-State”) and Corridor

Identification and Development (“Corridor ID”) programs.

“Amtrak ridership is soaring, and these grants will allow us to further invest in Chicago Union

Station and improve our services across the Midwest that radiate from Chicago,” said Amtrak

CEO Stephen Gardner. “CHIP will help transform intercity passenger rail in the region by

expanding capacity, increasing reliability, and creating better access to our trains. We and our

partners thank Administrator Bose and Secretary Buttigieg for their support and look forward to

more investment in the future for this top-priority program for the nation.”

The Fed-State program provides funding for capital projects across the National Network that

reduce the state of good repair backlog, improve performance, or expand or establish new

intercity passenger rail service. Amtrak received two grants for Chicago Union Station totalling

up to $93.6 million.

These Fed-State grants will help improve the customer experience in Chicago for Amtrak and

Metra commuter rail customers – a key CHIP goal — by funding renovation and expansion of the

station platforms, improving passenger access and capacity, bringing the platforms into

compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and improving ventilation systems

and air quality. This work also includes repurposing platforms designed for mail handling that

have been unused since 2005, enabling their use for passengers and supporting long-term rail

service expansion across the Midwest.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) awarded up to $500,000 in grant funding to all four

Corridor ID applications Amtrak submitted, including one to study an increase in Cardinal train

service to daily between Chicago and New York City. This route currently operates three-days weekly via Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington and the states of Virginia, West Virginia,

Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

Corridor ID funding could support development of a scope, schedule, and cost estimate for

preparing, completing, or documenting related service development plans.

“Of the 69 corridors selected for the inaugural round of the Corridor ID program, at least 16

could result in new and enhanced service to and from Chicago,” said Amtrak VP Jeannie Kwon,

who is leading CHIP. “More investments are critically needed to meet mobility needs both now

and to support future service here in the Midwest.”

“In terms of impact, no program is more important to expanding the future of services in the

Midwest and improving reliability for Amtrak’s Long Distance trains that originate in Chicago,”

Kwon added. “We are working with host railroads and other stakeholders to build partnership,

consensus and support for future grant applications.”

This comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program led by the FRA

was created by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (also known as the Bipartisan

Infrastructure Law) to help guide intercity passenger rail development throughout the United

States and create a pipeline of intercity passenger rail projects ready for implementation.

As America’s Railroad, Amtrak is uniquely positioned to support the proposed expansion of

intercity passenger rail across the many corridors identified by the FRA. This includes more than

52 years of experience connecting communities across America, as well as strong teams

dedicated to Strategy, Planning & Accessibility, Capital Delivery and Service Delivery &

Operations, with employees located across the United States.

“At the heart of the Midwest, Illinois sits in the centre of our nation – serving as a major

transportation hub for passengers and businesses alike,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. “Thanks

to my administration’s landmark Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we’ve been hard at work to

modernise our state’s railways and train stations – and now, with a federal investment of nearly

$94 million, Illinois is well on its way to creating the most robust, accessible, and connected

railroad system in the country. I’m grateful to IDOT, the Federal Railroad Administration, and the

Biden Administration for coming together to help us realise our vision of a brighter future.”

“Chicago, often referred to as the crossroads of America, holds a unique position in the

converging point for railroads that cross our nation. This significant federal investment is a

strategic move to ensure our city remains not just a crossroads, but a thriving nexus that

efficiently connects people, goods, and ideas,” said Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. “It’s an

acknowledgement that Union Station must adapt and innovate to cater to the evolving needs of

our residents and the broader American landscape. I’m proud to have helped bring local

officials, the State, Amtrak, and other stakeholders together to ensure there was a unified push

for this project and look forward to keeping the heart of America’s rail network beating strong

into the future.”

“Chicago is a national epicentre of passenger, commuter and freight rail, but with that comes

congestion, bottlenecks and delays. Improvements to Chicago’s Union Station are critically

important for improving rail service and reliability for folks in Chicago and throughout Illinois, but

also for preventing delays and increasing safety for the more than 30 million riders across all the

rail services that pass through Union Station each year, said Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy

Duckworth. “This announcement is a great start in working toward these improvements, but I’ll

keep working to ensure we bring more funding into the Chicago Hub Improvement Program

because this critical project isn’t just beneficial for Chicago and Illinois, it’s also a win for the

Midwest and a win for our entire country.”

“Chicago’s Union Station is the centrepiece of passenger rail service in the Midwest, connecting

people and places throughout our region. The project funding announced today under the

Chicago Hub Improvement Program takes a major step in modernising Union Station for a safer

and more efficient future of passenger rail travel,” said Illinois U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley. “As

Ranking Member of the subcommittee that funds our nation’s railways, I’ll continue to work with

my colleagues at the federal, state, and local levels to make Chicago’s rail service the envy of

the nation.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome these historic investments in passenger rail to Illinois. By prioritising

investments in state of the art transportation infrastructure, the Biden-Harris administration is

putting American families first,” said Illinois U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly. “Our economy, our climate, and

our entire communities will thrive with increased access to passenger rail.”

“The FRA has a long history of investing in Chicago’s rail hub, including multiple grants to

improve Chicago Union Station,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose. “Corridor planning activities

announced today through FRA’s Corridor Identification and Development Program also stand to

benefit Chicago and the Midwest, such as efforts to develop a series of projects to address key bottlenecks and improve access and performance of the existing Midwest corridor network. FRA

looks forward to working with state and regional leaders as well as Amtrak to advance these

efforts and projects to ensure this vital rail hub is positioned for the future,” Kelly added.