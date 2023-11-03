Amtrak Public Meeting to Be Held in Virginia

Posted: 3 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Amtrak have opened registration to attend a public meeting with their board of directors, reflecting on 2023, as well as planning ahead 2024.

The Amtrak Board of Directors will hold a public meeting on 1st December 2023, at the Richmond Main Street Station, with options to attend in-person or virtually.

The meeting will review the fiscal year 2023 and provide an overview of Amtrak’s strategic priorities and annual operating plan for fiscal year 2024.

Amtrak has a website to register public participation for the meeting, either in-person or virtually. The registration deadline is 27th November, and advance registration is required for participation.

Expo tables open at 12pm, while presentations start at 1pm. Amtrak will cover topics such as fleet acquisition, new service and corridor expansion, Virginia Service Expansion Plans (VPRA), and North Carolina Service Expansion Plans (NCDOT).

The Public Board Meeting will then be from 2.30pm-4pm, at Richmond Mainstreet Station. Those wishing to attend should register at the Amtrak website by 27th November 2023.