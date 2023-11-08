Union Pacific Corporation Executives to Make Address at Stephens

Posted: 8 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Executives from Union Pacific Corporation are set to address the Annual Stephens Investment Conference on Tuesday 14th November.

Union Pacific Corporation, one of the largest train operators in North America, will be addressing the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. The Union Pacific Railroad connects 23 states in the western two-thirds of the USA. From 2013 to 2022, Union Pacific invested approximately $34 billion in its network and operations to support America’s transportation infrastructure. The railroad’s diversified business mix includes its Bulk, Industrial and Premium business groups.

Union Pacific serves many of the fastest-growing American population centres, operates from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways, connects with Canada’s rail systems and is the only railroad serving all six major Mexico gateways. Union Pacific provides value to its roughly 10,000 customers by delivering products in a safe, reliable, fuel-efficient, and environmentally responsible manner.

Jim Vena, chief executive officer, Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Eric Gehringer, executive vice president of operations, of Union Pacific Corporation, will all address Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 9:00am (ET) on Tuesday 14th November 2023.

Stephens is a family-owned investment banking and advisory company, whose clients include corporations, both local and state governments, and institutional and individual investors. Their headquarters are in Little Rock, Arkansas, but they have strategic locations across the USA and in Europe.

The Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, will host the 25th Annual Stephens Investment Conference. The conference will feature over 300 speakers, including those from the transportation and technology sectors.

“The first Stephens Investment Conference in 1998 had less than 50 companies presenting and 150 total attendees while year’s conference will be roughly 10 times larger,” said Nik Fisken EVP at Stephens. “The growth and longevity of this event is testament to the quality of the companies and the attendees.”

The event is invite-only, but a live webcast of the Union Pacific’s presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific’s website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.