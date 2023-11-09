Ford & Stanley celebrates new three-year deal with CAF

Posted: 9 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Talent services company Ford & Stanley have signed a new three year deal with CAF UK, further extending its successful collaboration.

Talent services company Ford & Stanley has announced a new three-year contract with CAF UK, further extending its successful partnership.

The agreement marks the third anniversary of the two firms’ collaboration, as the award-winning recruitment business continues to help CAF meet its operational targets. It also cements Ford & Stanley’s position as one of the fastest growing and exciting businesses in the UK talent field.

“Ford & Stanley’s unique service offerings have played a pivotal role in ensuring we continue our collaborative partnership with CAF, supplying a full site-managed service for contract and permanent placements, covering disciplines within engineering, operations, procurement, finance, business support and administration; all of which combine to help the company meet its operational targets,” Chris Jones, Director at Ford & Stanley, said.

“Just one of the many key aspects of our strategic relationship over the past three years has been working closely with the CAF hiring community to overcome the recruitment challenges faced due to the pandemic, the lack of suitably skilled and available candidates and legislation changes such as IR35 that has further reduced to pool of available candidates,” Jones added.

The contract covers all UK & Ireland temporary and permanent recruitment for CAF Rail UK Ltd & CAF Rolling Stock UK Ltd, plus a series of planned initiatives to be carried out over the agreed period. As well as providing a dedicated account management team and support with key industry events and apprentice recruitment programmes, Ford & Stanley has pledged a number of sustainability-driven commitments, including its ‘A Tree for Every (Permanent) Placement’ initiative.

“The partnership between our business continues to evolve and deepen as time and again Ford & Stanley step up to the plate to deliver solutions which meet our evolving demands. Their recent proactivity in the sustainability initiatives show their cultural alignment to CAF as Danielle and the team continue to embed themselves within our business,” Iain Taylor, Head of Human Resources and Support Services, CAF Rail UK Ltd said.

A long-term advocate of sustainability and wellbeing, Ford & Stanley Group also runs its own environmental scheme in conjunction with the Better Workdays Trust, the Better Workdays Conservation Meadow, a three-acre site in Derbyshire, dedicated to conservation, teamwork, and mental fitness.

“Ford & Stanley have strategically aligned themselves with our business needs and their innovation, support and the hard work invested in developing the partnership has been very beneficial for both companies; we look forward to the relationship developing further during the next three years,” Jenny Buck, Head of HR & Support Services, CAF Rolling Stock UK Ltd.