First electric train for Glasgow-Barrhead line

0 SHARES

Posted: 22 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail have introduced the first electric test train to the Glasgow-Barrhead line. This is part of the larger electrification project.

Network Rail has achieved a significant milestone on the £63.3m Glasgow-Barrhead electrification project with the first electric test train running on the route.

The train (a Class 380) successfully completed test runs from between 15mph up to 75mph along the newly electrified lines between Glasgow Central and Barrhead station overnight on Wednesday 7th November, into Thursday 8th November.

Further test trains will run over the next few weeks ahead of the introduction of ScotRail electric passenger services on the line next month.

Over the last two years, engineers have installed 360 stanchions and structures supporting more than 66,000 metres of overhead power lines and renewed 130 metres of track.

Major modifications have been carried out to bridges along the route, including the replacement of Nithsdale Road bridge at Strathbungo to create enough space for the new overhead lines. Bridge sidewalls were raised in height at Kennishead and Priesthill & Darnley stations to make them compliant for an electrified railway.

A significant amount of work also took place at Barrhead station, with platform 3 extended by nine metres to accommodate longer four-carriage electric trains. This involved moving the current buffers and rebuilding the access paths.