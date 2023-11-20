Alstom delivers the 40th Flexity light rail vehicle to Gothenburg

0 SHARES

Posted: 20 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Alstom have successfully delivered the fortieth Flexity light rail vehicle to Gothenburg, in Sweden, generating efficiency on the network.

Since the delivery of the first tram, Flexity has since become a part of Gothenburg’s iconic cityscape. The modern and contemporary design has received praise from both passengers and operators, who appreciate their reliability as well as the enhanced comfort and the full low floor providing high accessibility.

Alstom is the largest player on the Swedish railway market, with over 1000 trains delivered. Alstom is holding several large maintenance contracts and is offering maintenance in 19 local depots, including a depot in Motala specialising in heavy maintenance and refurbishment. The company is also leading the ERTMS rollout in Sweden both onboard and trackside and is delivering the new standard national traffic management system for Trafikverket.

The state-of-the-art Flexity light rail vehicles are designed to meet the city’s tracks and weather conditions. The cutting-edge technology ensures that passengers have a safe and stable journey. The design meets as Gothenburg’s requirements for environmentally friendly public transport. With the high-capacity light rail vehicles, the public transportation network of the city can run more smoothly and efficiently.

“We are delighted and proud to see the final delivery of the Flexity M33 tram, serving the local population through a modern, reliable light rail fleet with increased comfort for passengers”, said Maria Signal Martebo, MD Alstom in Sweden.

The light rail vehicles, built with consortium partner Kiepe-Electric, replace a part of the current fleet and provide high-capacity transportation to accommodate the rapidly growing population in Gothenburg and the surrounding region. The trams were built at the Alstom site in Bautzen, Germany. At the end of October, the final delivery of the base order underwent thorough testing and inspection before being transported to Sweden. After the final commissioning and inspection, the 40th vehicle has now been delivered to the customer ready to start operating in traffic.

Alstom will continue to deliver light rail vehicles to Gothenburg, as an order of 60 additional units has been placed as options on the base order. The new Flexity tram M33 Type C, locally known as the M34, is an extended 45-meter version of the M33 tram and increases transport capacity by 50 percent.

With an outstanding track record of more than 30 years and over 8,000 vehicles ordered or in successful revenue service in 140 cities around the world, Alstom is the global leader in tram and light rail solutions. The versatile portfolio ranges from trams and light rail vehicles to streetcars and tram-trains, offering solutions that are ideally suited for existing networks and new lines as well as for inner-city and suburban connections. Alstom also leads the industry with proven solutions to make urban transport even safer by providing technologies for obstacle detection, overspeed monitoring, collision prevention and automatic braking, and to integrate seamlessly in urban environments by offering the widest variety of solutions for catenary-free operation.