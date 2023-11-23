Christmas disruption: Works delay GWR trains for Paddington

0 SHARES

Posted: 23 November 2023 | Emily Budgen |

Passengers hoping for a Christmas getaway in the UK are urged to plan ahead. GWR has warned of train disruption around Paddington station.

Those hoping for a late Christmas getaway are being advised to plan as engineering work is set to impact services, with trains to and from Paddington also disrupted this Sunday (26th November).

Work on HS2 is already well underway to deliver trains to Old Oak Common; as part of this, preparatory works will be undertaken by Network Rail for new signalling and track equipment near to London Paddington, meaning no trains will operate from the station on Sunday 24th and Wednesday 27th December. Services are not scheduled to operate on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Train services to/from London Paddington will also be impacted this Sunday 26th November as preparatory work is undertaken:

Most GWR services start or terminate at Reading instead of London Paddington

Limited train services to or from Slough until midday, and then Ealing Broadway

Those who need to travel on 24th or 27th December are being advised to allow plenty of time to reach their destination as journey times will be significantly longer than normal.

Passengers looking to travel on either of these days should consider travelling on alternative dates for a more comfortable journey.

“Over the Christmas period, from Sunday 24th to Wednesday 27th December, we will be carrying out essential preparatory drainage and railway infrastructure works as part of the construction of HS2’s new station at Old Oak Common near London Paddington,” Joanna Grew, Network Rail’s industry programme director, said.

“As part of this preparation, we also need to close the railway into Paddington on Sunday 26th November where we will also be completing essential railway works between Slough and Paddington which will enable a more reliable railway,” Grew added.

“We appreciate there is never a good time to disrupt journeys but whenever possible we do this at times when fewer people are travelling, such as at Christmas, on bank holidays or at weekends. We thank passengers in advance for their patience and urge them to please check before they travel,” Grew concluded.

“As we continue to invest in our railway, we will only be able to run trains to and from Reading and Ealing Broadway this Sunday and on 24th and 27th of December,” Dean Haynes, GWR’s station manager for London Paddington, said.

“To keep you moving, we have been working with other train companies to provide alternative routes. However, if you can travel on the days before or after, you should consider doing so because journeys will take much longer while the work takes place,” Haynes added.

Where will trains run?

Most GWR services will start or terminate at Reading instead of London Paddington

Limited train services to/from Ealing Broadway

Customers travelling to or from central London can do so using London Underground’s District or Central line services at Ealing Broadway. The Elizabeth Line will not operate.

Alternatively, GWR tickets can be used with South Western Railway between Reading and London Waterloo, or on Chiltern Railways between Oxford and London Marylebone instead.