Toys on the train: CrossCountry conductor organises charity drive

0 SHARES

Posted: 22 December 2023 | Emily Budgen |

A CrossCountry Conductor, Caitlin Willson, is reprising their role as Chief Elf for CrossCountry’s Christmas charity drive.

A CrossCountry train conductor has been spreading Christmas cheer across the rail network for the fifth year in a row with a toys on the train scheme.

Senior Conductor Caitlin Willson – who usually looks after trains running between Leicester, Cambridge and Nottingham – has reprised her seasonal role as CrossCountry’s Chief Elf, delivering gifts to children and families across Leicester and Leicestershire.

CrossCountry colleagues donated five boxes of Christmas gifts – funded by a £250 donation by the business – which will be distributed to children facing hardship across Leicester and Leicestershire.

Caitlin collected the brand new toys from Birmingham and brought them to the charity on a CrossCountry train. Last year CrossCountry contributed 200 presents.

Caitlin Willson, Senior Conductor at CrossCountry, said: “We know it’s a difficult time of year for families and it’s wonderful to be able to pull together and give something back to the local community.

“Though this is the fifth year I’ve run this donation drive I’m always surprised and heartened by the goodwill of the railway family.”

Toys on the Table works in the Leicester and Leicestershire area to provide new toys and gifts at the holiday season for children who might otherwise not receive anything.

The charity was founded in the early 1980′s, by the Leicester Round Table 39. More recently, it has become an independent registered charity run by representatives of community service organisations.

Toys on the Table Chairman, Malcolm Clarke, said: “We’re so grateful for these donations from Caitlin on behalf of CrossCountry, which will make a huge difference to families in need across Leicester and Leicestershire.

“It’s wonderful that big organisations like CrossCountry can find time to support local charities like ours and hope to work with them again in the future.