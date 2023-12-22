Not just for one Christmas: Northern rents Christmas trees

Northern have made the sustainable decision to rent three Christmas trees for their stations this year, instead of buying them.

Northern has been supporting eco-friendly traditions this year by renting Christmas trees for three of its stations along the Calder Valley line for the second year in a row.

Todmorden, Hebden Bridge and Halifax’s trees have grown a foot since last year after being replanted – now standing at five feet.

The pot-grown trees come from nearby business, Rooted. Growing Christmas trees in pots reduces transport costs, is less land intensive and provides a constant supply of spruces.

And once the trees out-grow their pot, in about ten years, Rooted plants them across the Calder Valley as part of natural flood management.

The Carbon Trust says a two metre-tall cut Christmas tree that ends up in landfill has a carbon footprint of 16kg.

Kerry Peter’s regional director at Northern said: “A big thank you to our station teams and community volunteers who have really embraced the concept of a living Christmas Tree.

“It is also fantastic to see the response from our local community and customers”

On Sunday 10th December, rail timetables across the North of England changed in line with the rest of the National Rail network. Customers are encouraged to use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website for more information about their local station.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.