European Loc Pool acquires another 10 Euro9000 Locomotives from STADLER

Posted: 17 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

European Loc Pool have acquired ten additional Euro9000 locomotives from STADLER – a sign of their ongoing partnership.

European Loc Pool (ELP), a leading provider of innovative locomotive leasing services, announces a new milestone in its ongoing expansion: the acquisition of 10 additional Euro9000 locomotives, following the successful homologation in the Netherlands and Belgium. This order further underlines the close partnership between Stadler and ELP, initiated in 2018, and is proof of the mutual benefits of this sustained collaboration.

The Euro9000, the ‘next generation’ locomotive, stands for peak performance in the European Rail Freight Industry. With a tractive effort of 500 kN and a performance capability of up to 1.9 MW in diesel and 9 MW in electric operation, it enables up to 50% higher loading capacity. One of its most notable features is its ‘boost’ ability on 3kV DC tracks, which allows the Euro9000 to improve its electric power by adding the diesel engines power, achieving a remarkable combined performance of 7.7MW at the wheel.

As the ‘launching customer’ of the Euro9000, European Loc Pool placed the first order for ten locomotives with Stadler already in May 2019. With the approval to operate in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium, the Euro9000 has been successfully running in Europe since mid-2023.

Following this new order, ELP’s locomotive fleet of innovative 6-axle hybrid locomotives now totals 124 units, of which 84 are EuroDual and 40 are Euro9000 locomotives. Willem Goosen, CEO of European Loc Pool, expressed his satisfaction with the company’s growth: “ELP has far exceeded initial expectations with a total of now 124 locomotives ordered. Remarkably, over 100 locomotives have already been deployed on long-term full-service leases. We are proud that several existing customers have chosen to expand their fleet with additional ELP locomotives with our care-free full service package. This shows we have an unbeatable offer of high performing locomotives, supported by our unique service concepts.”

This new order directly follows ELP’s acquisition of 10 additional EURODUAL locomotives at the end of December 2023, underlining ELP’s ambition as positive disruptor in the European Rail Freight Market, constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with our innovative approach and portfolio of innovative 6-axle hybrid locomotives.

The newly ordered Euro9000 units are scheduled for delivery at the end of 2025 and in the beginning of 2026.