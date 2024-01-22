Ayesa bags 4.6 million-euro contract to modernise railway in Spain

Posted: 22 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The global technology and engineering services provider Ayesa has been appointed by Adif, the infrastructure manager for track work in Spain.

Ayesa, a global engineering and technology services provider, has been appointed by Adif, the Spanish rail infrastructure manager, to lead the modernisation and redevelopment of conventional lines in their northeastern regional network, which includes Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida, Girona, Zaragoza, and Huesca.

Adif has tasked Ayesa with overseeing the development of projects for two out of four lots tendered. The first lot, which focuses on network infrastructure, will be executed in collaboration with Fhecor, a Spanish civil engineering company, with a budget of 3.1 million euros. The second lot, which amounts to 1.5 million euros, will address track work, which Ayesa will deliver independently. Ayesa is not involved in the remaining two lots, which include the design of energy systems and signalling.

Adif will invest 9.4 million euros to enhance the efficiency and safety of the railway network by improving specific elements over the next three years. This strategic initiative is part of the conservation contract for the conventional network segment, anticipating increased reliability, reduced maintenance, and improved safety standards.

Ayesa’s responsibilities include identifying areas for improvement, such as bridges, tunnels, trenches, and embankments, and strategically evaluating the comprehensive renewal of vital elements such as sleepers or switches.

This investment aligns with Adif’s strategy for enhancing, conserving, and maintaining the conventional railway network. It complements ongoing initiatives, like the comprehensive renewal of crucial lines such as the Zaragoza-Huesca-Canfranc route. These collective efforts actively contribute to achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 9, fostering sustainable, reliable, and high-quality infrastructure development.