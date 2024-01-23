Norfolk Southern launches Climate Transition Plan

0 SHARES

Posted: 23 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

American rail operating company Norfolk Southern have announced their inaugural Climate Transition Plan (CTP), creating a carbon-free future.

On a stormy afternoon, an auto train passes a peach orchard in Locust Grove, GA., on its way from Vance, Ala., to Brunswick

Norfolk Southern Corporation released its inaugural Climate Transition Plan (CTP) kicking off the start of 2024. The CTP is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions with a focus on transitioning to a low-carbon economy. Commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability is rooted in Norfolk Southern’s values and its deep understanding of climate science.

Norfolk Southern’s CTP will focus in part on fuel management and consumption, all to help achieve its science-based target of reducing GHG emissions intensity 42% by 2034. These include innovative technologies and operating practices to improve locomotive fleet fuel economy. Fuel accounts for over 90% of the company’s scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. Increased consumption of low carbon fuels and renewable energy usage are also key components of the plan.

“Reducing the environmental impact of our operations is driven by our commitment to a cleaner and better planet for our employees, our customers, and our communities for generations to come,” said Josh Raglin, Chief Sustainability Officer at Norfolk Southern. “We recognise the significant role of greenhouse gas emissions in global climate change, and we are determined to do our part in mitigating these emissions.”

The CTP is based on a maturity assessment following the CDP technical guidance on Climate Transition Plans and the Assessing Low-Carbon Transition (ACT) guidance. Norfolk Southern’s CTP responds to the evolving regulatory and market landscape surrounding climate change.

Norfolk Southern has made deliberate adjustments in response to climate-related risks and opportunities. The company’s CTP identifies three significant key performance indicators as decarbonisation levers to inform its transition strategy:

Fuel efficiency: improvement target of 13% by 2027

Renewable energy: usage to 30% by 2030

Biofuels: consumption of 20% by 2034