Brightline welcomes Tri-Rail to MiamiCentral

Posted: 25 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Brightline has welcomed Tri-Rail to MiamiCentral station, as services to downtown Miami, Florida, have already begun.

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) Tri-Rail began service into downtown Miami at MiamiCentral.

“We are delighted to welcome Tri-Rail to MiamiCentral, which will provide increased connectivity for our region,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “It is exciting witnessing firsthand how the South Florida region is embracing rail travel and taking cars off the road.”

MiamiCentral is a unique destination with transportation options for connecting residents, employees, visitors, and the local community through easily accessible major roadways and rapid transit options including Metrorail, Metromover, Tri-Rail and Brightline connecting Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach and now Orlando. With millions of guests projected to ride the rails each year, MiamiCentral is transforming South Florida’s urban landscape.

Located at Northwest 1st Ave., between Northwest 3rd St. and 7th St. MiamiCentral is the premier business, leisure, dining, and transportation hub with tenants including Joe and the Juice, Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, Powerhouse Gym, class-A office space and Brooklyn Dumpling Company (summer 2024). The destination creates a focal point among Miami Worldcenter’s 2,000+ residential units and 250,000 square feet of retail, Miami Government Center, Bayfront Park, Mana Common, the Flagler District and Block 55.

MiamiCentral is also home to ParkLine Miami and its 816 fully occupied luxury rental residences situated atop the Brightline station and retail space. Office tenants within the encompassing 2MiamiCentral and 3MiamiCentral include Blackstone, Ernst & Young, Uber, Carlton Fields and Viacom.

Brightline launched operations in South Florida in 2018, connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, with stations in Boca Raton and Aventura opening last year. Construction on the 170-mile extension from West Palm Beach to Orlando began in 2019 and opened for service on 22 September 2023, making it the first intercity passenger rail in the U.S. to open in over a century.