Union Pacific announce 2023 fourth quarter dividend

0 SHARES

Posted: 29 January 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The American railroad company Union Pacific have announced their fourth quarter dividend for 2023, as well as a review of the year.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2023 fourth quarter net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.71 per diluted share. This compares to 2022 fourth quarter net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.67 per diluted share.

Reported net income for full year 2023 was $6.4 billion, or $10.45 per diluted share. These full year results compare to full year 2022 net income of $7.0 billion, or $11.21 per diluted share.

“The team continues to execute our multi-year strategy to be the industry’s best in safety, service, and operational excellence,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer. “Our fourth quarter results show much of what’s possible at Union Pacific and that we’re on the right path to reaching our goals. Service and operational metrics showed great improvement in the quarter. Those improvements propel us toward a service product that supports growth with our customers. We enter 2024 with strong momentum, recognising we have plenty of opportunity to improve. We’re excited to show our stakeholders what our great team can accomplish.”

Fourth Quarter Summary: 2023 vs. 2022

Financial Results: Increased Volume and Core Pricing Gains Offset by Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue Led to Flat Operating Revenue

Operating revenue of $6.2 billion was flat driven by increased volume and core pricing gains offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and business mix.

Revenue carloads were up 3%.

Operating ratio was 60.9%, an improvement of 10 basis points.

Operating income of $2.4 billion was flat.

Operating Performance: Improved Resource Utilisation Drives Strong Service Metrics and Fluid Network; Fourth Quarter Record for Workforce Productivity

Quarterly freight car velocity was 217 daily miles per car, a 14% improvement.

Quarterly locomotive productivity was 140 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 14% improvement.

Average maximum train length was 9,413 feet, a 2% increase.

Quarterly workforce productivity improved 4% to 1,051 car miles per employee.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.091, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 3%.

Full Year Summary: 2023 vs. 2022

Financial Results: Lower Fuel Surcharge Revenue and Volume Drive Reduced Operating Revenue

Operating revenue of $24.1 billion was down 3% driven by lower fuel surcharge revenue, business mix, and volume declines partially offset by core pricing gains.

Revenue carloads declined 1%.

Union Pacific’s 62.3% reported operating ratio deteriorated 220 basis points. Lower fuel prices positively impacted the operating ratio by 50 basis points.

Operating Income of $9.1 billion was down 8%.

Union Pacific’s 2023 capital program totaled $3.7 billion.

The company repurchased 3.5 million shares in 2023 at an aggregate cost of $712 million.

Operating Performance: Improving Resource Availability and Utilisation Through the Year Results in Fluid Operations to End 2023

Union Pacific’s reportable derailment rates improved, while reportable personal injury rates did not improve.

Freight car velocity was 204 daily miles per car, a 7% improvement.

Locomotive productivity was 129 GTMs per horsepower day, a 3% increase.

Average maximum train length of 9,356 feet was flat.

Workforce productivity of 1,000 car miles per employee declined 3%.

Fuel consumption rate of 1.088, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, deteriorated 1%.

2024 Outlook