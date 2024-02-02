Hannibal secures EcoVadis silver medal for sustainability

0 SHARES

Posted: 2 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Contship Group’s Hannibal have been awarded the EcoVadis silver medal for sustainability, scoring above average in logistics.

Hannibal, has been recently awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal, reaffirming its position among the industry’s top-rated companies evaluated by the international rating agency. With a score exceeding the average, Hannibal’s recognition underscores its dedication to addressing sustainability challenges and aligning with the European Union’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The result places the Contship Group company within the top 15% of companies analysed in the Transport and Logistics sector with a 92nd percentile, with a score improving compared to what was achieved in 2022.

The advancements in the EcoVadis ranking highlight our ongoing commitment to managing activities responsibly. At the Group level, involving an increasing number of employees with the goal of fostering a culture of sustainability within the company, we will continue to invest in ESG initiatives that have a positive impact on customers, partners, and the communities in which we operate. These initiatives include greater dematerialisation and digitalisation, a continued focus on energy savings, and the reduction of consumption and emissions into the atmosphere.” commented Walter Cardaci – Project Development, QHSSE, ESG Director of Contship.

EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company whose mission is to provide the world’s most trusted business sustainability ratings. EcoVadis Medals and Badges recognize eligible companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria, as outlined in the EcoVadis methodology. The EcoVadis rating methodology aims to measure the quality of a company’s sustainability management system through 3 management pillars: Policies, Actions, and Results.