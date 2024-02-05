Tricia Hayes CB appointed new Chair of London TravelWatch

London TravelWatch, the statutory transport watchdog for the capital, today (5th February) announced the appointment of Tricia Hayes as its new Chair.

Tricia has been appointed following a recruitment process led by the London Assembly’s Transport Committee and subsequent confirmation by the Secretary of State for Transport. Her term of office runs for four years and she will also sit as a Board member on our sister transport watchdog, Transport Focus.

Tricia is a former Permanent Secretary in Whitehall with 35 years’ public policy experience, predominantly in transport. Her career has taken her to the Home Office and the Department of Transport, during which time she has worked on issues affecting transport, nationally and internationally. She is also a member of the British Transport Police Authority.

As someone who has lived and worked in the capital for many years, Tricia is passionate about improving the part which transport can play in shaping the happiness and wellbeing of all Londoners. She also brings to her role a strong commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion, having been a race champion for two government departments.

Tricia succeeds Arthur Leathley who has been Chair of London TravelWatch since September 2017 and whose term of office has now come to an end.

Keith Prince AM, Chair of the Transport Committee at the London Assembly, said:

I am very grateful to Arthur Leathley under whose leadership London Travel Watch’s standing has improved. Arthur should be very proud of what he has achieved. I am also delighted that we have been able to secure the services of someone of the calibre of Tricia Hayes as our new Chair. I very much look forward to working with Tricia and her team to take London TravelWatch to the next level.

Tricia Hayes, incoming Chair of London TravelWatch, said:

“I want to make a practical, positive difference to the experience of those who live, work and travel in London. Under Arthur Leathley’s excellent leadership, London TravelWatch has clocked up some important wins for London’s travelling public. I am very much looking forward to working with our Chief Executive Michael Roberts and the whole London TravelWatch team to continue and build on this essential work.”

Arthur Leathley, outgoing Chair of London TravelWatch, said:

‘I’m delighted that London TravelWatch will benefit from Tricia’s extensive experience and knowledge of transport and continue the excellent work that has already led to improvements for millions of travellers across London.”