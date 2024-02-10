MEDLOG commences operation of iPort Rail

Posted: 10 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

MEDLOG have started their operation of iPort Rail at the multimodal freight terminal in Doncaster, running services across the UK.

MEDLOG, the global logistics and supply chain provider, has on 4th February 2024 formally taken over the operation of the iPort Rail multimodal freight terminal in Doncaster.

iPort Rail remains an open access terminal with daily services running to/from Southampton, Felixstowe, Teesport and Scotland. It is an important facility within the wider iPort logistics hub that accommodates distribution facilities for businesses including Amazon, CEVA, Fellowes, Lidl, Woodland Group and EuroPool Systems.

MEDLOG is pleased to confirm that the existing iPort Rail team remains in place and the operation continues seamlessly, providing continuity for its customers.

iPort’s developer Verdion is now commencing Phase 2 of iPort Rail. This will double storage capacity at the terminal and increase the number of trains it can accommodate daily, providing extra capacity to continue the low-carbon movement of goods to existing iPort occupiers and businesses across the region.