Alstom signs €150 million contract for 16 electric locomotives in Romania

Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and the Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) have signed a contract for the delivery of 16 Traxx 3 MS electric locomotives and 20 years of associated maintenance services. The contract, totalling around €150 million, extends Alstom’s collaboration with ARF within the rolling stock sector. The 20-year maintenance and repair period can be extended by a further 20 years by concluding an additional agreement.

“I am delighted to see that Alstom’s rolling stock offer in Romania is being extended with electric locomotives for our esteemed customer ARF. The new locomotives will significantly contribute to the country’s journey towards sustainable mobility, aligning with Alstom’s commitment to advancing greener and smarter mobility solutions worldwide,” said Gabriel Stanciu, Managing Director Alstom Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova.

The four-axle electric locomotives will have a maximum speed of 200 km/h and will be able to tow up to 16 passenger cars. They will be equipped with Alstom’s state-of-the-art onboard ERTMS system for optimal efficiency and high levels of safety and security, while ensuring full interoperability. The locomotives are designed to improve mobility within and between the Romania’s major cities.

The Traxx locomotives offer a flexible design based on a robust, modular platform approach compatible with many applications (single or multi-country freight and passenger transport) and available in various configurations (AC, DC and multi-system). This product delivers increased operational performance and reliability with higher energy efficiency and extended maintenance intervals to improve its availability.

Traxx locomotives have been homologated in 20 countries, covering a total annual distance of more than 300 million kilometres, with more than 2,700 units sold since the year 2000.

Alstom has been active in Romania for almost 30 years and is a market leader in railway electrification and signalling solutions. The company is responsible for implementing signalling or electrification solutions on the Rhine-Danube railway corridor as well as in the Cluj area, where the company is also part of the consortium building the second metro system in the country, in the city of Cluj Napoca. The first CBTC urban signalling solution in the country is under implementation by Alstom on Bucharest’s metro Line 5. The company has also been the provider of maintenance services for the Bucharest metro fleet for nearly 20 years, with an ongoing contract valid until 2036.