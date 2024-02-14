High Speed Rail Group appoints ex-HS1 Chief as Chair

0 SHARES

Posted: 14 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

The former Chief of HS1 Ltd, Dyan Perry (nee Crowther), has been appointed Chair of the High Speed Rail Group (HSRG).

The High Speed Rail Group (HSRG) is delighted to announce that Dyan Perry has recently been appointed as the Group’s new Chair.

In her newly created role, Perry will offer an independent, trusted and informed perspective to the High Speed Rail Group and support the Board of Directors to shape the Group’s future strategic direction. Perry joins HSRG with a wealth of expertise having been CEO of HS1 Ltd and COO of Govia Thameslink Railway, in addition to working at Network Rail for a number of years. Perry also currently serves as Chair for NSAR and as a Non-Executive Director for the East West Railway Company.

HSRG’s core aim remains the same – to transform the UK’s transport landscape, creating a seamless,

sustainable and innovative rail network that empowers people, businesses and communities to thrive.

Commenting on the appointment, Perry said: “I am delighted to be joining the High Speed Rail Group as Chair and look forward to working with the wide range of industry leaders within the group to help create a well-connected and sustainable rail network that empowers people, businesses and communities to thrive. High speed rail is about more than quicker journey times. Its development stimulates economic activity by creating jobs and encouraging private investment in related industries like technology, urban development and logistics, and as such is an important driver of regional and national economic growth.”