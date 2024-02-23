Good News Friday: A weekly roundup of positive rail news!

Date announced for Railway Family Week 2024

Charity the Railway Benefit Fund (RBF) have announced the dates for their fourth annual Railway Family Week event. This year, the event will take place between 22 – 28 April.

Founded in 2021 as a result of the pandemic, Railway Family Week is a celebration of the railway industry and all those who are part of it. From passenger, freight, infrastructure, supply chain and ancillary services; the 240,000 people working in the industry are part of the ‘railway family’ and keep the country moving day in, day out.

The aim of Railway Family Week is to raise £50,000 for the RBF; a charity that provides financial support to current, former and retired railway staff and their dependents across the UK. Founded in 1858, the charity’s vision is for a brighter future for railway people across the nation. To achieve this goal, RBF are asking people to get involved and make a difference this Railway Family Week.

This year, teams from across the industry, including Porterbrook, Freightliner, RIA and Avanti West Coast will be taking on 2,000 mile virtual walk around Great Britain, calling at 23 iconic stations along the way. Team members track their real-world activity along a virtual route in a step challenge app, which sees them move along the map of the UK, calling at key station milestones along the way.

To enter a team, visit: www.railwaybenefitfund.org.uk/station-to-station-challenge

RBF are looking for volunteers to get involved and help them reach their target of £50,000. The charity’s aim is to accrue 50,000 volunteer minutes across the week. Whether you can give 30 minutes, a few hours, an afternoon, or a full day, you can make a real impact. RBF will provide you with a digital volunteering pack with all you need to start fundraising and get your friends and colleagues involved.

The Railway Family Raffle is back. This year there are three incredible prizes up for grabs: a Hornby Bundle, a Desktop Departure Board and tickets to ‘Here & Now’, the Steps Musical.

Enter the raffle here: https://go.eventgroovefundraising.com/railwayfamily

World renowned landscape photographer to attend exhibition at Edinburgh Waverley

Edinburgh Waverley will host the Landscape Photographer of the Year exhibition from today (Monday 19 February) until 4 March.

One of the world’s leading landscape photographers, and exhibition founder, Charlie Waite, was in the Network Rail managed station this week between 9am and 1pm to give his expert insight into the items on display.

Amateur and professional photographers, as well as interested members of the public, were able to speak with Charlie, who’s hoping to inspire this year’s winning entry.

Scott Fisher, head of property marketing and insight, Network Rail, said: “We’re looking forward to hosting the exhibition at Edinburgh Waverley and welcoming Charlie to the station this week.

“We’re encouraging passengers and photographers alike to stop by, speak to Charlie and take a look at some of the amazing photographs on display.”

The Landscape Photographer of the Year competition was launched by Charlie in 2007.

It sees entries compete for a top prize of £10,000, with the photographer judged to have entered the single best image from the main adult categories awarded Landscape Photographer of the Year.

Over the last 35 years, Charlie has lectured throughout the UK, Europe and the US, holding solo exhibitions in London, Tokyo, Sydney, Brisbane, Melborne, New York and California.

From rail to trail: Some of the best cycle routes from Northern stations

Whether you’re looking for a two-wheeled challenge or a chilled-out pedal through some spectacular scenery, there is plenty of cycle routes from Northern’s stations.