Siemens Mobility and Cargounit sign agreements for the delivery of up to 100 locomotives

Posted: 29 February 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Siemens Mobility have signed a new agreement with Cargounit, the largest independent locomotive leasing company in Poland.

Cargounit, the largest independent locomotive leasing company in Poland, has signed an agreement with Siemens Mobility for the purchase of 90 Vectron MS locomotives, of which 30 have been immediately called up. Additionally, a second contract was signed for the delivery of ten Smartron locomotives. The first deliveries are planned for 2025. Siemens Mobility and Cargounit’s collaboration dates back to 2018, when a single Vectron MS locomotive was purchased. Cargounit is the largest customer for Siemens Mobility locomotives in Poland. With this new order, the company will have a total of 66 Vectrons and 18 Smartrons in its fleet.

“With our Vectron locomotives, Cargounit is paving the way for sustainable and efficient cross-border rail transport in Europe. The new orders reaffirm Cargounit’s trust in one of the most modern and environmentally friendly universal locomotives available on the European market today,” said Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock at Siemens Mobility.

“The signing of the agreements with Siemens Mobility marks another milestone for Cargounit in implementing our strategy to modernise our fleet of locomotives for freight and passenger service in Poland and elsewhere in Central and Eastern Europe. Over the past three years, we have significantly exceeded our original goals for purchasing and delivering state-of-the-art locomotives to customers in Poland, including multi-system locomotives. In the coming years, we plan to continue replacing older units with highly reliable, low-emission locomotives in line with the strategy of Cargounit and rail operators to increase sustainability in the rail sector. We are confident that Cargounit will benefit from this trend of modernising rolling stock in Central and Eastern European countries,” said Łukasz Boroń, CEO of Cargounit.

The ordered Vectron MS locomotives have a power output of 6.4 MW in AC and 6.0 MW in DC and will be equipped with an ETCS system that complies with current Baseline 3 specifications. Plans call for Cargounit’s new Vectron MS locomotives to operate in Poland, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Bulgaria and Belgium. The Smartron locomotives will operate in Germany, Bulgaria or Romania.

To date, Siemens Mobility has sold more than 2,400 locomotives from the Vectron family to 97 customers in 16 countries. Vectron locomotives are approved for operation in 20 European countries.