Women in Rail announce their judging panel for 2024 awards

Posted: 1 March 2024 | | No comments yet

Women in Rail have announced their judging panel for their 2024 award ceremony, held in May, which includes a host of fantastic rail figures.

women in rail awards

Women in Rail have announced the Judging Panel for The Women in Rail Awards 2024.
 
The Women in Rail Awards aim to showcase and reward individuals and companies (large or small) who have made a significant contribution to improving gender balance, diversity and inclusion within the UK rail industry.

The judges for 2024 are:

