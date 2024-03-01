Women in Rail announce their judging panel for 2024 awards

Posted: 1 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Women in Rail have announced their judging panel for their 2024 award ceremony, held in May, which includes a host of fantastic rail figures.

The Women in Rail Awards aim to showcase and reward individuals and companies (large or small) who have made a significant contribution to improving gender balance, diversity and inclusion within the UK rail industry.

The judges for 2024 are: