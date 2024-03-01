Women in Rail announce their judging panel for 2024 awards
Posted: 1 March 2024 | Emily Budgen | No comments yet
Women in Rail have announced their judging panel for their 2024 award ceremony, held in May, which includes a host of fantastic rail figures.
Women in Rail have announced the Judging Panel for The Women in Rail Awards 2024.
The Women in Rail Awards aim to showcase and reward individuals and companies (large or small) who have made a significant contribution to improving gender balance, diversity and inclusion within the UK rail industry.
The judges for 2024 are:
- Elizabeth Umoke – Head of Revenue Protection and Security at Arriva Rail London
- Andrew Haines – Chief Executive and Board Member at Network Rail
- Fi Westcough – Consultant (Strategic Rail) at AtkinsRealis
- Anit Chandarana – Lead Director of Great British Railways Transition Team
- Jacqueline Starr – Chief Executive Officer at Rail Delivery Group
- Huw Jones – Executive Director at BAM Nuttall
- Jo Gretton – Chief Executive Officer at Telent
- James Holmes – Rail Sector Director at Amey
- Joanne Maguire – Chief Operating Office at ScotRail
- Neil Blagburn – Programme Delivery Director at AECOM
- Kamini Edgley – Director of Safety and Engineering for North-West and Central at Network Rail
- Richard McClean – Former Managing Director at Arriva TrainCare
- Kathryn Oldale – Head of Strategy, Policy & Communications at DB Cargo UK
- Rob Morris – Joint Chief Executive Officer at Siemens Mobility
- Kelly Warburton – Chief Commercial Officer at GCRE
- Mary Grant – Chief Executive Officer at Porterbrook
- Tim Danvers – Head of Business Development Rail at AtkinsRealis
- Nia Mellor – Detective Chief Inspector at British Transport Police
- Suzanne Tarplee – Partner and Co-Head of Rail at Stephenson Harwood LLP
More Like This
Minister Gordhan announces Transnet GCEO and CFO
Visit of representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office to ThPA S.A.
Amtrak officials issue update on Frederick Douglass Tunnel Program
Related topics
Related organisations
AECOM, Amey plc, Arriva Rail, Arriva TrainCare, AtkinsRéalis, BAM Nuttall, British Transport Police (BTP), DB Cargo UK, GCRE, Global Centre for Rail Excellence (GCRE), Great British Railways Transition Team (GBRTT), Network Rail, Porterbrook, Rail Delivery Group (RDG), ScotRail, Siemens Mobility, Stephenson Harwood LLP, telent