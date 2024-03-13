State-of-the-art foundry opened in India by Pandrol Rahee Partnership

Posted: 13 March 2024 | Emily Budgen

A new state-of-the-art foundry has been opened at Bankura, West Bengal, in India, as a joint venture by Pandrol and the Rahee Group.

A new state-of-art foundry has been opened in India as part of the ongoing joint venture between rail infrastructure partners Pandrol and the Rahee Group.

Pandrol Rahee Technologies unveiled the new facility at Barjora in Bankura, West Bengal at the start of this year.

Distinguished guests at the launch included British Deputy High Commissioner, Dr Andrew Fleming, CEO of Delachaux France, Mr Guy Talbourdet and CEO of Pandrol, Mr Nicolas Groult.

The foundry’s inception ceremony was also attended by Dr Shashi Panja, Cabinet Minister for Industries, Commerce & Enterprises and Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare of the Government of West Bengal.

Pandrol, the world leader in rail fastening systems and aluminothermic welding and Rahee Group, the leading manufacturer of railway track products in India came together in 2005 with its success in the sub-continent starting with Metro projects and the supply of resilient fastening systems for ballastless track.

A new 3,500m2 manufacturing plant was opened in Hyderabad in 2018 for the production of the fastenings, both for the Metro as well as Heavy Haul and High-Speed projects.

Pandrol has an existing facility in Raipur, which manufactures aluminothermic welding equipment and a comprehensive range of light track machines.

Pandrol CEO, Nicolas Groult. said: “This significant milestone is a proud moment for everyone at Pandrol Rahee and a true testament of our continuous commitment to innovation and development.

“We look forward to serving our customers and partners in the region and beyond as we continue to the safety, growth and availability of rail transportation.”