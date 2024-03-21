Spanish rail gets infrastructure boost with KONUX switch monitoring

Posted: 21 March 2024 | Emily Budgen |

AI predictive maintenance company KONUX have just announced their new tender opportunity with the Spanish ADIF.

Signalling a new phase in maintaining Spanish rail infrastructure, ADIF set out to monitor a number of its railway switches and their components with KONUX Switch and KONUX Point Machine Health. The tender that aims to deliver better oversight and maintenance of the infrastructure. Having already proven the KONUX Switch solution in many other European networks, the partnership holds a lot of promise for the future of Spanish rail. For KONUX, the win makes the AI company the first to win two tenders and adds to the list of other primary customers from Europe’s big 5 rail countries.

KONUX Switch is an innovative predictive maintenance technology that uses IIoT devices and artificial intelligence (AI) to extend asset life and reduce costs. The accuracy of both use cases – trackbed health monitoring and prediction, and frog health monitoring and prediction – has been confirmed through many years in the field.

The KONUX system supports ADIF in making informed and data-driven decisions on its switch inspections, maintenance and replacement programs. With its innovative trackbed and frog monitoring and prediction capabilities, KONUX Switch offers real-time insights into the current and future condition of its infrastructure. The KONUX Switch frog (crossing) health monitoring and prediction feature will enable ADIF to stay informed about the condition of their frogs, allowing them to schedule timely interventions, such as grinding, welding or even replacement, and avoid costly and disruptive delays.

KONUX’s new partnership with ADIF and the recent opening of its new Spanish branch is further evidence of the company’s maturation into a stable solution supplier and partner to infrastructure managers. The AI company was a first of its kind in the railway industry and the first to win a public tender.

“We are proud to receive ADIF’s trust and collaboration in improving their railway operations and maintenance of assets as critical as railway switches. We have proven our AI solutions elsewhere and we are excited to take this next step in Spain. We are certain it is the first step of a successful collaboration for the foreseeable future,” said Angel Zuil, KONUX Spain Account Director.