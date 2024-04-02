TGV INOUI and Moment renew their partnership to expand on-board digital services

Posted: 2 April 2024 | Emily Budgen |

SNCF Voyageurs’ TGV INOUI have renewed their partnership with Moment to expand their on-board digital infotainment.

Moment, the French leader in digital infotainment solutions for the travel industry, is proud to announce the renewal of its partnership with SNCF Voyageurs (National Company of the French Railways), to extend its on-board digital offer.

With a fleet of approximately 360 trains, TGV INOUI manages most high-speed rail traffic for SNCF Voyageurs. In 2023, the railway company recorded a 4% increase in the number of passengers, reaching a record of 122 million. In a context of strong growth in the rail market and increasing demands from their customers, TGV INOUI is committed to daily improving the customer experience, with innovative partners such as Moment.

TGV INOUI and Moment began their partnership in 2021 intending to enhance the digital onboard experience. Moment provided a tailored press catalog, integrated into the existing TGV INOUI portal. Throughout this initial collaboration, Moment supported TGV INOUI in expanding its entertainment offering, gradually incorporating video, audio, and games.

As part of the renewal of its contract, SNCF Voyageurs has once again entrusted Moment to enhance the digital experience on board TGV INOUI. This new collaboration entails an even broader content catalog and the redesign of the entertainment platform, thus meeting the railway company’s objectives of improving the onboard experience for both Business Première and leisure travellers. This initiative not only doubles the number of available titles but also conserves bandwidth by delivering captivating content hosted locally.

Moment manages the monthly updating of titles with an editorial line aligned with current events, such as specific content for the period of the Olympic Games, flagship TGV INOUI destinations, etc. The catalog will contain up to 500 titles for Business Première customers and around 300 for leisure customers, including films, series, press, magazines, podcasts, games, manga and a dedicated kids’ section.

Moment is also working on the design of the content platform to modernise it, improving accessibility and passenger engagement.

Stephane Rapebach Marketing and Sales Director of TGV INOUI said, “We have established a relationship of trust with Moment since 2021, and we are delighted to extend our collaboration. Moment’s ability to provide a diverse and personalised content catalogue, combined with editorialization aligned with important events, has once again convinced us.”

“Renewing our partnership with TGV INOUI is a testament to the success of our shared vision for enhancing the travel experience” said Tanguy Morel, CEO and co-founder of Moment. “We take pride in our ongoing contribution to enhancing the on-board experience.”

The extended partnership between TGV INOUI and Moment signifies a continued commitment to providing passengers with a world-class travel experience that seamlessly integrates entertainment, information, and digital services. The service will be open to passengers from April 2024.