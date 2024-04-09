ALLRAIL: Transmodel NeTEx is the best technical standard for multimodal bookings

ALLRAIL have issued a statement calling the Transmodel NeTEX the “tried and tested” technical standard for door-to-door bookings.

The current fragmentation of ground public transport ticketing must end, if it is to compete effectively versus aviation and the car. At present, there are a myriad of ground public transport connections not available in one booking.

Therefore, it must be possible to merge first-and-last-mile transport with long-distance rail into one booking – under one single technical standard – with secure passenger rights covering the entire door-to-door journey.

The technical standard Transmodel NeTEx can handle all multi-modality as well as dynamic (‘yield managed’) fares. It has been developed in a neutral and independent manner – with full transparency at its core.

Transmodel NeTEx will solve the problem, meaning huge new revenue potential for both rail and first-and-last-mile operators – a Win-Win for All. It has already been successfully implemented across all ground transport in an entire country – Norway – and now we call for it to now be recognised and implemented across the entire European single market and beyond.