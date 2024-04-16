RIA announces partnership with Rail Live – Bauer Media

Posted: 16 April 2024 | Emily Budgen

The Railway Industry Association (RIA) have formed a partnership with Bauer Media for the upcoming Rail Live event.

RIA will host an Innovation Showcase at Rail Live 2024, which takes place on 19-20 June at the Long Marston Rail Innovation Centre in Warwickshire, where members will have an opportunity to exhibit and be part of the UK’s largest outdoor rail exhibition.

Rail Live will feature live plant demonstrations, displays of rolling stock, insights on the latest technological developments and innovation as well as the opportunity to connect with decision-makers and hear from rail experts.

RIA Rail TV will return for another episode at Rail Live 2024. Last year’s episode featured appearances from Huw Merriman MP, Rail & HS2 Minister and Lord Peter Hendy, Chairman of Network Rail. View it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGUN-anGoyA.

Commenting on the partnership Grace Smithen, Railway Industry Association Senior Marketing and Events Manager said: ‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with Bauer Media for Rail Live 2024. Our RIA Innovation Showcase will highlight new technological developments from across the rail supply chain and we look forward to filming another RIA Rail TV episode!’

Chris Lester, Event Director, Rail Live – Bauer Media commented: ‘We are excited to announce that RIA has become a show partner of our leading Rail Exhibition in the U.K. RIA is an essential organisation within the Rail industry, and we are proud to have them as our official partner. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming them to Long Marston in June.

The positive experience for exhibitors in 2023 has already led to a record number of rebooking’s for this year’s event. It is encouraging to hear that many of our exhibitors met and exceeded their targets for the event and even took several orders on their stand.’

Spaces are limited and if you are interested in taking part, please contact us at [email protected].