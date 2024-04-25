Recommended

COMMENT: Chair of Independent Rail Retailers (IRR) Anthony Smith responds to Labour’s policy announcement

The Chair of the Independent Rail Retailers (IRR) Anthony Smith has issued his reaction to the Labour Party’s policy announcement.

Readers can learn more about Labour’s policy announcement here.

Anthony Smith, chair of Independent Rail Retailers (IRR) said:

“The Independent Rail Retailers association welcomes Labour’s statement about the potential future direction of the railways and its ambitious delivery plan.

“Retailing is the gateway to growth on Britain’s railways, and as experts and innovators in this field, we look forward to working with any future government to develop a forward-thinking, passenger-focused policy in this area.

“Independent retailers, in partnership with Government and the rail industry, can help more people choose rail, boosting passenger numbers, fares revenue and value for money for passengers and taxpayers.”

