Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 2
READ NOW: Global Railway Review’s Track Insight: Digitalisation
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2024 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Strengthening Rail’s Cyber Defences in an evolving digital world | 14 June 13:30 BST
LISTEN NOW: The Right Track Podcast Series, Ep 4 – Infrastructure in India
news

COMMENT: Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner statement on the retirement of STB Chairman Martin J. Oberman

Posted: 2 May 2024 | | No comments yet

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner has issued a statement responding to the retirement of STB Chairman Martin J Oberman.

amtrak martin j oberman

Amtrak’s Stephen Gardner issued this comment:

Under Chairman Oberman’s leadership, the Surface Transportation Board became more closely engaged in passenger rail, helping to improve passenger rail service in the country. Specifically, Chairman Oberman was instrumental in establishing the first Passenger Rail Advisory Committee and the Board’s investigative role under PRIIA 213. We congratulate Chairman Oberman on his service and wish him well in retirement.

More Like This

ALLRAIL: The EU Agency for Railways stands for one Europe, one railway

Amtrak’s Harrisburg Line track renewal project moves to second phase

RDG remind customers to check services before travel

Related topics

Related organisations

Related people

,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.