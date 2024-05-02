COMMENT: Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner statement on the retirement of STB Chairman Martin J. Oberman

Posted: 2 May 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner has issued a statement responding to the retirement of STB Chairman Martin J Oberman.

Amtrak’s Stephen Gardner issued this comment:

Under Chairman Oberman’s leadership, the Surface Transportation Board became more closely engaged in passenger rail, helping to improve passenger rail service in the country. Specifically, Chairman Oberman was instrumental in establishing the first Passenger Rail Advisory Committee and the Board’s investigative role under PRIIA 213. We congratulate Chairman Oberman on his service and wish him well in retirement.