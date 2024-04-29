Recommended

Amtrak’s Harrisburg Line track renewal project moves to second phase

Amtrak have started phase two of their track renewal programme for the Harrisburg Line in Pennsylvania, with some changes to services.

amtrak harrisburg line

Amtrak’s Harrisburg Line Track Renewal Project in Pennsylvania that began in March is well underway and moving to Phase 2 on Monday 29 April.

As a result, additional minor schedule changes will be implemented for some Keystone Service trains, ranging from 2-17 minutes on weekdays and 5-35 minutes on weekends. Pennsylvanian train schedules will not be affected.

This $122 million project between Lancaster and Harrisburg would normally take approximately two years, but Amtrak is taking an innovative approach with single and full track outages to improve work efficiencies and reduce the duration of customer impacts. Amtrak will continue to keep customers updated as work moves through various phases. The project is scheduled to conclude in November.

Customers should check Amtrak.com or the Amtrak mobile app for the latest schedules.

Overview of Upcoming Schedule Changes

Monday-Thursday (beginning 29 April)

  • Will operate same schedule as today: Trains 600-601, 607, 618, 622, 640-649, 656-657
  • Minor departure/arrival adjustments: Trains 605, 609, 620, 651, 653-655

Friday (beginning 3 May)

  • Will operate same schedule as today: Trains 600-601, 607, 609, 620, 624, 640, 642, 644, 647, 649, 651, 653, 655-658
  • Minor departure/arrival adjustments: Trains 605, 641, 643, 645-646, 648, 650, 652, 654

Saturday & Sunday (beginning 4-5 May)

  • Will operate same schedule as today: Trains 610, 660-667, 669, 671-672, 674
  • Minor departure/arrival adjustments: Trains 611-612, 615, 669, 670

