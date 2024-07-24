Rail Baltica included in unified European transport corridor

0 SHARES

Posted: 24 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Rail Baltica’s inclusion in the unified European transport corridor underscores its strategic importance, enhancing connectivity and co-operation across Europe and with Ukraine.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Rail Baltica has announced that the revised regulation of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) has officially come into force, aiming to significantly improve the connectivity, efficiency, resilience and sustainability of transport infrastructure across Europe. In light of this development, Rail Baltica has announced several strategic initiatives to leverage its newly enhanced status within the TEN-T network.

Rail Baltica is now officially part of two critical European transport network corridors: the North Sea-Baltic corridor and the Baltic Sea-Black Sea-Aegean Sea corridor. This dual inclusion underscores the project’s strategic importance on a European scale and is set to facilitate increased support and funding.

Rail Baltica’s alignment with these corridors will enable access to enhanced EU funding for railway projects. The new regulation mandates the deployment of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) by 2030 for core networks and by 2040 for extended and comprehensive networks. This is in line with Rail Baltica’s goals of reducing emissions, improving travel times, shifting traffic to rail and boosting regional economies.

A significant focus of this new strategy is the commitment to strengthening cross-border co-operation. The project aims to enhance connectivity between the Baltic States and other European regions, thereby promoting regional economic growth and improving military mobility.

Anatolii Kutsevol, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ukraine to Latvia, said: “The Ukrainian side positively values Rail Baltica’s official inclusion in yet another TEN-T corridor extending to Ukraine and remains committed to co-operation. This collaboration will enhance export opportunities for all involved countries and strengthen regional connectivity, integration and security. In addition to the economic benefits, Ukraine’s indirect participation in Rail Baltica would promote its integration into existing European transport corridors and complement its involvement in the Three Seas Initiative.”

“The strategic importance of Rail Baltica is growing not only considering the geopolitical situation in Europe but also the expansion of the unified European transport network corridors and future connections with Ukraine. The Rail Baltica project will serve as a strong foundation for establishing a new economic and security corridor, and co-operation and support between the Rail Baltica project implementers and Ukraine are crucial for our collective security,” said Marko Kivila, CEO and Chairman of the Board of RB Rail AS.

The revised TEN-T Regulation sets phased deadlines for network completion: core network by 2030, extended core by 2040 and comprehensive network by 2050. An interim 2040 deadline accelerates key cross-border projects like rail connections. The regulation emphasises multimodal transport, sustainability and digitalisation, supporting the EU’s goals of reducing carbon emissions and fostering economic growth.