Recommended

Hot off the press!: Global Railway Review Issue 2
READ NOW: Global Railway Review’s Track Insight: Decarbonisation
DOWNLOAD NOW: 2024 media planner
LIVE WEBINAR: Strengthening Rail’s Cyber Defences in an evolving digital world | 25 June 10:00 BST
LISTEN NOW: The Right Track Podcast Series, Ep5 – Ticketing
READ NOW: Keeping Rail Relevant
news

Bridge strengthening project in Glasgow set to reach milestone

Posted: 7 June 2024 | | No comments yet

Network Rail and Story Contracting are due to reach a major milestone in their bridge strengthening project near Glasgow.

bridge glasgow

Network Rail and Story Contracting will complete a key milestone in the project to renew the bridge on Glasgow’s Shields Road this weekend.

Engineers will work from late on Friday 7 June to the early hours of Monday 10 June to place the support beams for the new bridge deck.

It follows weeks of preparation since the demolition of the old bridge over the Easter weekend.

Before the work begins, the overhead line equipment that powers electric trains will be disconnected and lowered and then put back together when the work is complete.

There will be no disruption for rail passengers and the temporary footbridge will remain open throughout the weekend, although people may be asked to wait for a few minutes when the crane is moving. There will be staff on site controlling access to the bridge.

More Like This

Rail Baltica: Cornerstone laid at Ülemiste passenger terminal

Amtrak celebrates accessibility upgrades at Bay Area stations

Network Rail: Kingsferry Bridge closure details