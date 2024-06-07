Bridge strengthening project in Glasgow set to reach milestone

Posted: 7 June 2024 | Emily Budgen |

Network Rail and Story Contracting are due to reach a major milestone in their bridge strengthening project near Glasgow.

Network Rail and Story Contracting will complete a key milestone in the project to renew the bridge on Glasgow’s Shields Road this weekend.

Engineers will work from late on Friday 7 June to the early hours of Monday 10 June to place the support beams for the new bridge deck.

It follows weeks of preparation since the demolition of the old bridge over the Easter weekend.

Before the work begins, the overhead line equipment that powers electric trains will be disconnected and lowered and then put back together when the work is complete.

There will be no disruption for rail passengers and the temporary footbridge will remain open throughout the weekend, although people may be asked to wait for a few minutes when the crane is moving. There will be staff on site controlling access to the bridge.