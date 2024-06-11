RATP Dev USA announces leadership changes to foster growth

11 June 2024 | Global Railway Review

RATP Dev USA announces leadership changes with Cyril Aubin promoted to Business Unit Director overseeing U.S. and UK operations, and Matt Booterbaugh promoted to CEO.

Credit: RATP Dev USA - Matt Booterbaugh

RATP Dev USA, the North American subsidiary of the global transportation provider, has announced significant leadership changes designed to sustain the company’s tradition of growth. Cyril Aubin, who has served as CEO of RATP Dev USA since August 2022, has been promoted to the role of Business Unit Director. In this new capacity, Aubin will oversee operations in both the U.S. and the UK, leveraging his extensive experience and proven leadership skills.

In addition, the company has promoted Matt Booterbaugh to CEO of RATP Dev USA, as of 1 June 2024. Booterbaugh had joined the company in 2017 as the Senior Vice President of Operations and Innovation. He had been promoted to Chief Development Officer in April 2020 and has served as Deputy CEO since August 2022. Throughout his tenure at RATP Dev USA, Booterbaugh has demonstrated exceptional dedication and has achieved significant milestones.

Under Booterbaugh’s leadership, RATP Dev USA aims to continue implementing positive changes and enhancing its services, maintaining the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Clients can expect to receive the same high level of support from regional leaders as they have in the past.

“We are excited about the future under Cyril’s and Matt’s leadership,” said Stacy Winsett, Chief People Officer at RATP Dev USA. “Their expertise and vision will undoubtedly continue to drive RATP Dev USA to new heights.”

The company has expressed its deepest gratitude to Aubin for his outstanding contributions and congratulated him on his new role. Similarly, RATP Dev USA is confident that Booterbaugh’s promotion to CEO will usher in a new era of innovation and growth for the company.