Major boost to commuting and economic activity in eastern Paris with Line 11 extension

18 June 2024

The extension of Paris Metro’s Line 11, reducing commute times and boosting connectivity for eastern Paris residents, is set to transform daily travel and stimulate local economic growth in the French capital.

RATP Dev has announced that the recent extension of Paris Metro’s Line 11, inaugurated on 13 June 2024, is set to transform the daily commute for thousands of residents in eastern Paris. The project reduces travel time between eastern suburbs and the city centre by more than half. The journey to major hub Châtelet now takes 24 minutes, down from 55 minutes.

This significant improvement marks a crucial step in modernising the Île-de-France transportation network, particularly benefiting the densely populated and economically diverse Seine-Saint-Denis region. The extension, which includes six new stations across five municipalities, expands the service to an additional 80,000 daily commuters, bringing the total to 190,000.

Key impacts and benefits:

Reduced travel times and increased connectivity: The extension dramatically shortens commute times, enhancing access to central Paris. This improvement is expected to boost local economies, increase employment opportunities and enhance the quality of life by providing a faster, more reliable transit option

Enhanced passenger experience: With 32 new MP14 trains, the frequency of service during peak hours has increased, reducing the interval between trains from 125 to 105 seconds. This upgrade not only minimises waiting times but also reduces crowding, making daily commutes more comfortable and efficient.

Employment and economic growth: The project has created numerous job opportunities, including 100 new station agents and 80 additional metro drivers. This influx of employment is likely to stimulate the local economy and provide valuable services to the community

Improved accessibility and comfort: The new stations and trains meet higher accessibility standards, making travel easier for people with reduced mobility. Additionally, enhancements in station facilities and a 40% reduction in noise pollution contribute to a more pleasant travel environment

Sustainable urban development: By improving public transport infrastructure, the extension supports sustainable urban development goals. Encouraging the use of public transit over private vehicles can reduce traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions, contributing to a greener city.

The extension of Line 11 is also a catalyst for broader socio-economic benefits. It highlights the potential of well-planned public infrastructure to transform urban areas, making them more liveable and dynamic.