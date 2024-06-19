Amtrak releases FY23 Sustainability Report

Amtrak’s newly released Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report highlights significant progress toward achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, showcasing initiatives such as transitioning to renewable diesel and reducing plastic waste.

Amtrak has announced that it has recently published its Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing significant strides towards its goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2045. The report outlines various initiatives and accomplishments aimed at enhancing sustainability across its operations and infrastructure.

During FY23, Amtrak implemented several key sustainability initiatives:

Transition to renewable diesel: Amtrak replaced more than two million gallons of fossil fuel with renewable diesel on California’s Capitol Corridor, Pacific Surfliner and Amtrak San Joaquins routes. This switch resulted in a reduction of approximately 63% in GHG emissions on these routes

Reduction in plastic waste: At the Metropolitan Lounge in Moynihan Train Hall, Amtrak eliminated disposable tableware and shifted to in-house food preparation and plating. This move reduced plastic packaging at the lounge by 75%

Electrification efforts: Amtrak introduced its first electric bus into the National Network of Thruway service on the Cascades route in the Pacific Northwest. This initiative is expected to lower annual GHG emissions by 109 metric tonnes

Climate resilience: Amtrak developed guidelines for resilient design in capital and maintenance projects, aiming to enhance its infrastructure’s ability to withstand climate change impacts.

“Passenger rail is widely recognised as one of the most sustainable modes of transportation, and we are taking steps to make rail even more attractive,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “The emissions reductions already met, and climate goals set forth in the annual report underline our commitment to providing customers safe and reliable travel while further reducing our already-low carbon footprint.”

Looking ahead, Amtrak aims to continue implementing initiatives outlined in its Climate Commitment to further reduce its environmental footprint and enhance sustainability across its operations. The FY23 Sustainability Report serves as a roadmap for achieving its long-term goal of net zero emissions by 2045.

For further details on Amtrak’s sustainability efforts and strategic objectives, the full FY23 Sustainability Report is available for public access.