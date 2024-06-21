BNSF Railway to develop rail-served facility near Phoenix

BNSF Railway plans to build a 4,321-acre logistics hub near Phoenix to enhance transportation, storage and distribution of goods, supporting regional economic growth and sustainability.

BNSF Railway has revealed plans to establish a new regional rail-served facility on approximately 4,321 acres in northwest Maricopa County, near Phoenix, Arizona. The development is aimed at creating a master-planned logistics hub to support the transportation, storage and distribution of goods and materials throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area and the broader southwest region. The facility is intended to meet the evolving needs of BNSF’s customer base with a focus on efficiency and sustainability.

The proposed development consists of three interconnected components:

Intermodal facility: Spanning 1,770 acres, this area will function as a transfer hub for rail shipments using standardised containers and trailers

Logistics park: Covering 1,420 acres, this section will offer sites for advanced warehouse and distribution facilities

Logistics centre: Encompassing 1,131 acres, this part will provide direct-rail-served sites that support local industries.

The facility is designed to integrate with the existing rail network to optimise supply chain operations, facilitating the efficient movement of goods and materials by rail. This integration is expected to reduce environmental impacts and support both current and future regional growth. The project is anticipated to create significant job opportunities and stimulate economic development by enabling businesses to co-locate.

Jon Gabriel, BNSF’s Vice President of Service Design, said: “As BNSF and the customers we serve adapt to shifting marketplace needs, evolving supply chains, and significant technological advancements, we identified a need for additional rail capacity in the Phoenix metro area. Arizona is an important region to expand and advance our intermodal network capacity. This is a long-term investment and commitment to our customers and consumers in Arizona and beyond.”

The facility aims to reduce trucking distances within the region, leading to decreased air emissions, lower highway and road maintenance costs and improved safety on highways and roads.

Recognising the regional significance of the project, BNSF plans to collaborate closely with Maricopa County, neighbouring municipalities and regional stakeholders in the upcoming months to ensure successful implementation.