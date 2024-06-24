Ford & Stanley Rail Talent Services Group expands amidst growth surge

0 SHARES

Posted: 24 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Ford & Stanley Rail Talent Services Group has welcomed three new team members, bolstering its recruitment capabilities and supporting its ambitious growth plans.

Credit: Ford & Stanley Rail Talent Services Group

In a strategic move to enhance its recruitment capabilities, Ford & Stanley Rail Talent Services Group, headquartered in the East Midlands, has announced that it has welcomed three dynamic new members to its in-house team. This addition is a significant step in the company’s ambitious growth trajectory.

Myles Robinson joins the team as a Recruitment Consultant, while Sarah Pugh steps into the role of Senior Recruitment Consultant. Rebecca Stanton has been appointed as Business Manager for Key Accounts, further strengthening the group’s leadership.

Sam Ford, Technical Recruitment Director at Ford & Stanley, expressed his excitement about the new additions, stating: “We’re thrilled to boost our talented team with the arrival of Myles, Sarah and Becca. Their skills and input will be making a positive difference, particularly as we begin a series of new partnership contracts for 2024 and beyond.”

Ford emphasised the timing of these appointments, noting, “They join us at such a pivotal time as the company continues to grow and attract new business. We are driving forward our ambitious plans to deliver exceptional recruitment solutions to the rail sector.”

These appointments come on the heels of a record-breaking year for Ford & Stanley, marked by robust financial performance and impressive staff retention rates. The company has also secured several significant new contracts, including partnerships with Unipart, CAF and Gemini Rail Services, solidifying its position as a leading employer in the rail industry.

With these new team members on board, Ford & Stanley Rail Talent Services Group is poised to accelerate its growth and continue its legacy of excellence in recruitment solutions.