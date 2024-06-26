Colas Rail UK adds two new Tampers to fleet

0 SHARES

Posted: 26 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Colas Rail UK has added two new advanced Tampers to its fleet, highlighting its commitment to modern technology and environmental sustainability.

Credit: Colas Rail UK

Colas Rail UK has announced that it has expanded its fleet with the addition of two new Plasser & Theurer (P&T) 09-4×4/4S Tampers, DR75016 and DR75017. This acquisition underscores the company’s ongoing investment in advanced technology, reinforcing its role as a key supplier of On Track Machines to Network Rail in the UK.

The fabrication of DR75016 and DR75017 began in February 2023 at P&T’s facility in Linz, Austria. The Tampers had been transported to the UK earlier in 2024, where they underwent final commissioning and calibration at P&T UK’s base in West Ealing. Following this, they had been sent to Severn Valley Railway for extensive testing before commencing their contract with Network Rail.

Colas Rail UK’s Head of Engineering and Compliance, Paul Conway, said: “This continued investment in new machines demonstrates Colas Rail’s commitment to having a modern fleet of machines to ensure the best operational performance for the client as well as demonstrating our commitment to carbon reduction by replacing 20+ year old Tampers with machines that have the latest EU Stage 5 emissions compliant engines.”

The testing phase at Severn Valley Railway not only ensured the machines’ readiness for operation but also contributed to improving the track quality of the heritage railway, benefiting both its volunteers and users.

The new Tampers are set to operate in the Western region, supporting Colas Rail UK’s efforts with Network Rail to prioritise passenger needs by ensuring track works are completed efficiently to avoid delays and provide a safe, reliable service.

This addition to the fleet is part of Colas Rail UK‘s broader strategy to enhance its On Track Plant fleet through innovation. Recent initiatives include the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil and Solid Oxide Fuel Cells as sustainable diesel alternatives, retrofitting older Tampers with System7 technology, and introducing a new Ballast Regulator into service last year.