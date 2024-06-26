DB Cargo UK appoints Mike Gray as Chief Transformation and Digitalisation Officer

Posted: 26 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

DB Cargo UK appoints Mike Gray as Chief Transformation and Digitalisation Officer to lead innovative technological advancements in the freight sector.

Credit: DB Cargo

DB Cargo UK has announced the appointment of Mike Gray as the new Chief Transformation and Digitalisation Officer. Gray, a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in the UK rail industry, will immediately join the UK Management Board to lead an innovative overhaul of the company’s technological landscape.

Andrea Rossi, Chief Executive of DB Cargo UK, said Mike had been supporting the company on an interim basis and was delighted that he had agreed to make his appointment permanent. She stated, “Mike has worked on projects for HS2, Network Rail, the Rail Delivery Group and Transport for Wales, as well as over 25 rail franchise bids. He has extensive knowledge and experience of UK and European rail relevant to leading the digitalisation of our business. The greater use of digital and AI technologies is a key aspect of our ongoing transformation plan and will enable us to deliver even better customer service and product innovation, as well as improving our overall efficiency.”

One of Gray’s initial projects will be the implementation of a new end-to-end operating system, designed to track products and monitor the customer experience from enquiry to delivery and invoicing.

Commenting on his appointment, Gray said: “This really is a dream role for me. I have worked in most aspects of the UK rail industry, but never the freight sector. So, to have the opportunity to support digital transformation and work for the premier UK freight operator is an incredible opportunity. I am grateful to DB Cargo UK for creating such an industry-leading role. I feel like all of the experience I have had in my career, has come together to make me a great fit for this task.”