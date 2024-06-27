Porterbrook’s new Engineering Business Development Director

Posted: 27 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Porterbrook has appointed Ben Woods as Engineering Business Development Director, bringing extensive experience to the role starting in July 2024.

Credit: Porterbrook

Porterbrook has confirmed the appointment of Ben Woods as Engineering Business Development Director, effective from July 2024.

Woods, who began his career in the railway industry as a Graduate Technical Support Engineer at Porterbrook in 2004, brings extensive experience from senior engineering roles at East Midlands Trains, Arriva Trains Wales, Network Rail, IPEX Consulting and most recently at FirstGroup plc.

Ben Ackroyd, Chief Operating Officer of Porterbrook, said: “We’re pleased that Ben is re-joining the team. With over 4,000 vehicles in our diverse portfolio, his expertise will be a huge asset as we look to further capitalise on our recent strategic investments and shape new opportunities in the future.”

Ben Woods expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m delighted to be coming back at such an exciting time for the business. Through co-ordinating early-stage workstreams with customers and suppliers, in partnership with teams across the company, I look forward to building on its strong reputation for innovation, collaboration, and delivering value for our customers.”