Northern appoints new boss of Neville Hill TrainCare Centre in West Yorkshire

Posted: 20 June 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Northern has appointed Kevin Gore, a seasoned manager from Alstom, as the new head of its historic Neville Hill TrainCare Centre in West Yorkshire, effective 1 July 2024.

Northern has announced the appointment of Kevin Gore as the new manager of its historic Neville Hill TrainCare Centre in West Yorkshire. Gore, who will assume his role on 1 July 2024, brings extensive experience from his tenure at Alstom, where he managed the Wembley TrainCare Centre since February 2022.

Gore’s career at Alstom includes various key roles such as senior operations manager for rolling stock modernisation and operations manager for the Pendolino fleet rebrand at the Widnes Transport Technology Centre. Additionally, he served as a production manager at the Alstom TrainCare Centre in Liverpool, overseeing fleet Wi-Fi upgrades and enhancements to Pendolino carriages.

At Neville Hill, Gore will lead a team of engineers and support staff responsible for servicing 34 trains from nine different fleets and conducting over 500 safety and service-critical tasks daily. Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Gore said: “I’m excited to join the team at Neville Hill whose work supports 260 direct and 825 indirect passenger services a day. I’m a firm believer in keeping things simple – working as a team to find solutions and getting the job done. These are values I can get behind.”

Neville Hill TrainCare Centre, which had underwent a £350,000 refurbishment in Summer 2023, earned a Golden Spanner Award in December for the most reliable loco-hauled fleet, highlighting the team’s exceptional work on LNER’s InterCity 225s.

Jack Commandeur, Northern‘s Engineering Director, welcomed Gore, stating, “Kevin is an excellent addition to the engineering team here at Northern and he will be able to hit the ground running. We’re very proud of the reputation Neville Hill has gained in recent years and Kevin will help take that work to the next level.”

Northern, the UK’s second-largest train operator, runs 2,500 services daily to over 500 stations across Northern England.