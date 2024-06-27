Eurostar partners with Wiremind to implement AI-driven revenue management solution

Posted: 27 June 2024

Eurostar has partnered with Wiremind to implement the advanced CAYZN Revenue Management Solution, enhancing its pricing and route optimisation with plans to go live in Q1 2025.

Credit: Eurostar

Eurostar has announced that it has signed a five-year partnership contract with Wiremind to implement the CAYZN Revenue Management Solution, with the project set to go live in the first quarter of 2025. This move expands Wiremind’s influence in the European rail market and integrates its advanced technology with a leading rail operator.

CAYZN, recognised for its efficacy in optimising revenues for numerous railway operators like SNCF, DSB, MTRX and VR, will soon begin its implementation process at Eurostar. Currently, CAYZN manages prices and routes for 250 million passengers annually, a figure that will increase with Eurostar’s inclusion.

François Le Doze, Chief Commercial Officer of Eurostar, highlighted the benefits of CAYZN, stating, “We place our trust in this intelligent digital solution to ensure that our customers are offered the best options at best rates and on routes that maximise our efficiency, profitability, and – in the long term – our sustainability and support our growth ambitions.”

Eurostar’s choice to adopt CAYZN reflects the solution’s proven success in revenue management and optimisation. The partnership aims to modernise Eurostar’s revenue management operations, utilising Wiremind’s artificial intelligence (AI) models to uncover new revenue opportunities and improve load factors.

Colin Girault-Matz, CEO of Wiremind, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are proud to count such a major operator like Eurostar as our customer. This partnership with Eurostar is a significant step forward for Wiremind and expands our presence in Europe.”

CAYZN currently optimises around €12 billion in revenue, aiding in 640,000 pricing decisions daily. Designed by industry experts, the solution offers a user-friendly interface and advanced features, including a Business Rules Engine that automates repetitive tasks. Leveraging operational research and machine learning, CAYZN provides real-time forecasting and optimisation for thousands of departures, helping users find the optimal price path to maximise revenues and load factors.

As Wiremind continues to enhance its AI-based models, it aims to become a global leader in revenue management for passenger transportation. The addition of Eurostar to its client base marks a significant milestone in this journey.