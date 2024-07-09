KiwiRail Board Chair David McLean announces retirement

0 SHARES

Posted: 10 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

KiwiRail Board Chair David McLean announces his retirement effective July 2024, citing organisational transition and pride in KiwiRail’s role in New Zealand’s transport and environmental sectors.

Credit: KiwiRail

David McLean, Chair of the KiwiRail Board, has announced his intention to retire from the board at the end of July 2024. His current term had originally been set to end on 31 October 2024. McLean explained that he informed the shareholding Ministers of his decision last week, citing that stepping down at the start of the new financial year would benefit the organisation as it transitions into a new phase.

McLean expressed pride in KiwiRail’s contributions to New Zealand’s transport sector and low carbon economy, highlighting the company’s role in transporting goods, reducing road congestion and supporting environmental goals. He stated, “I am proud of the role that KiwiRail plays and believe that it is in a strong position to build on this legacy.”

Reflecting on his tenure, McLean noted significant accomplishments and his confidence in his current team, stating: “In my two and a half years as Chair we have appointed a new CEO in Peter Reidy, refreshed the board, strengthened the management team and built stronger relationships with stakeholders.

“This has enabled KiwiRail to successfully deliver many major projects, including major track and facility rebuilds, equipment procurement and readiness for Auckland City Rail Link, as well as recovering from the 2023 floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. Notwithstanding yesterday’s grounding of the Aratere (the cause of which will be determined in due course), there has been a significant improvement in asset management, particularly on the Interislander ferries, which has been confirmed by recent independent reports.

“New transformation programmes for health and safety and commercial performance improvement have been launched, with an increased focus on its core business. KiwiRail is now beginning the next phase of its evolution to being a modern, efficient transport operator.

“I would like to acknowledge the rest of the KiwiRail Board, CEO Peter Reidy and all of the people who work at KiwiRail. KiwiRail has a strong and passionate team, whose support and enthusiasm for the organisation will underpin the company’s future success.”