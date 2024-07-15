Foundations for new footbridge begin at relocated Hairmyres station

Posted: 15 July 2024

Network Rail and AmcoGiffen have commenced piling works for a new footbridge at the relocated Hairmyres station as part of the East Kilbride Enhancements project.

Credit: Network Rail

Construction work to install the foundations of a new footbridge at the relocated Hairmyres station has officially begun. Network Rail, in collaboration with contractor AmcoGiffen, is undertaking piling works from 11 July to 25 July 2024 as part of the broader East Kilbride Enhancements project.

Engineers will deploy a 58-tonne piling rig to drive 24 steel pile foundations to depths ranging from 2m to 5m. These foundations will support the new footbridge and lifts, ensuring step-free access to both platforms for passengers. In addition, a double-tracked section of the route will run between the platforms to facilitate timely train operations.

Paul Reilly, Network Rail’s Senior Programme Manager for the station works, said: “The piling marks an important and exciting stage in the delivery of the project, as it’s a critical step in then allowing the installation of an accessible footbridge at the new Hairmyres station. Once the foundations are in place, we can start to focus on the construction of the lift towers and bridge deck, as well as the framework for the new station building which people will see emerging from the site over the coming months.

“When the construction of Hairmyres station is complete by summer 2025, it will provide a modern and accessible environment for passengers; whilst the electrification of the East Kilbride to Glasgow line will help encourage more people to switch from cars to rail and generate an even greener railway.”

The station works are part of a broader £140 million Scottish government investment aimed at decarbonising passenger services across Scotland’s Railway. The new Hairmyres station is being relocated approximately 600m west of its current site.

Recent developments at East Kilbride station included a 51m extension of the existing platform, completed in May 2024, allowing the buffer stop to be relocated and paving the way for new building construction. Over 160 steel foundations have been installed along the track to support new overhead masts for power cables. The East Kilbride Enhancement project is slated for completion in December 2025.