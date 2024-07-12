Good News Friday: Your weekly round-up of positive rail news!

Posted: 12 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

In this week’s ‘Good News Friday’, we cover Network Rail enhancing safety education ahead of overhead wire electrification, Hull Trains and Northern inspiring future female train drivers and GTR hosting a unique on-board art class.

Network Rail enhances safety education ahead of overhead wire electrification

Network Rail has initiated a comprehensive safety campaign to educate children about the dangers of the railway as new overhead electric wires are set to be powered up between Kettering and Wigston. The electrification project, part of the billion-pound Midland Main Line Upgrade, will soon see 25,000 volts running through 36km of newly installed overhead wires, powering future trains and promising faster, greener and quieter journeys for passengers between London and the East Midlands.

In preparation for this significant change, Network Rail has visited three schools – Millbrook Junior School, Barton Seagrave Primary School and Rushton Primary School – delivering crucial safety sessions to hundreds of children. These assemblies have emphasised the dangers of trespassing on railway property, highlighting that trains can travel at speeds up to 125mph and require a stopping distance equivalent to 20 football pitches after an emergency brake is applied.

Network Rail’s key message is that from 28 July 2024 the overhead wires will be “Always On!” and pose a deadly risk. The safety campaign also includes discussions about level crossings and general railway safety.

As part of the national ‘You vs Train’ campaign, Network Rail has shared Harrison’s Story to underscore the risks associated with railway trespassing. This campaign recounts the tragic incident of 11-year-old Harrison Ballantyne, who was electrocuted by overhead power cables after entering a rail freight depot to retrieve a lost football. Despite not touching the wires, Harrison was struck by a 25,000-volt current that jumped up to 3m, resulting in his untimely death. His story serves as a powerful reminder of the lethal potential of railway infrastructure.

Hayley Manners, Network Rail’s Community Safety Manager in the East Midlands, said: “The railway through Northamptonshire and Leicestershire is going through some big changes in the coming weeks and it is crucial that we teach children the importance of staying safe around it.”

Hull Trains and Northern inspire future female train drivers

Hull Trains has partnered with Northern to inspire the next generation of female train drivers through the event, ‘Women in Rail – What it Takes to Become a Train Driver’. Held at Hull Trains’ new Learning and Development Academy in Hull’s K2 building, the event featured college students from across Yorkshire using a state-of-the-art train driver simulator.

Hull Trains, known for its inclusive culture and commitment to gender diversity, showcased its efforts in increasing female representation. Currently, 27% of Hull Trains’ drivers are female, significantly above the industry average of 6.5%. Lou Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, emphasised the company’s dedication to equality and future workforce development.

Students had the opportunity to engage with the simulator, highlighting Hull Trains’ role in innovation and skill development in the rail industry. The event also featured insights from Northern staff, including Hanna Quinn, a driver instructor from Leeds, who shared her experiences and answered questions from aspiring train drivers.

Kerry Peters, Regional Director for Northern, said: “This was a great opportunity to encourage young women to consider a rewarding career in rail and showcase the talents of some of our fantastic female employees. We are always working to improve inclusivity in our industry and show that we welcome people from all walks of life, as they bring a wide range of skills and experiences.”

GTR hosts unique on-board art class

In an innovative effort to celebrate the National Gallery’s 200th anniversary, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) conducted its first-ever live art class aboard a train. The special event aimed to attract visitors to the Rembrandt exhibition at the Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, part of the ‘National Treasures’ campaign.

GTR offered art enthusiasts a distinctive opportunity to hone their skills during a two-hour class on the Gatwick Express. The session, led by Brighton-based artist Sara Reeve, had seen participants travel from Brighton to London and back while engaging in various drawing exercises. Reeve, known for her appearance on Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year 2023, guided the attendees through warm-up activities and a self-portrait challenge.

The one-off class had been designed to inspire visits to the Rembrandt exhibition, featuring “Self Portrait at the Age of 34,” on display until 4 August 2024. The collaborative effort between GTR and the National Gallery aimed to make art more accessible and encourage cultural engagement in the region.

Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “To encourage people to visit this prestigious exhibition in Brighton, we wanted to offer a unique experience they’ll remember for years to come. Although the National Gallery is based in London, having this exhibition in Sussex is brilliant because it makes art more accessible to people living in the south of England. As the only train operator in the area, we’re excited to bring culture seekers to Brighton and Hove to discover all the city has to offer.”