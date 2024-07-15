Rail Baltic Estonia and Tariston AS sign Hagudi-Alu railway section contract

3 SHARES

Posted: 15 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Rail Baltic Estonia and Tariston AS have signed a €30.59 million contract to construct the 7km Hagudi-Alu section of the railway line, set to be completed by the end of 2027.

Credit: Rail Baltica

Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ and Tariston AS have entered into a significant agreement for the construction of the Hagudi-Alu section of the railway line in Rapla County. This new contract will see the development of a 7km embankment along with the necessary facilities and infrastructure to support the railway line.

Taavi Laja, Member of the Rail Baltic Estonia Management Board, said: “This is already the fourth main line construction contract this year and will extend the Rail Baltica railway line under construction in Estonia to almost 30 kilometres, with a total contract value of almost €172 million.”

Laja also mentioned that tenders for another 45km of construction are nearing completion, with the aim to have over 70km, or one-third of the Estonian rail route, under construction by the end of 2024.

Rail Baltic Estonia’s Chief Technical Officer, Rašid Pulatov, said: “One of the biggest challenges on this section will be the construction works in the Hagudi bog, where the contractor will have to build a concrete structure of more than 600m for the railway line under difficult conditions with minimum disturbance to the environment.”

Argo Kotsar, Board Member of Tariston AS, said: “The final completion of the Rail Baltica rail link, which we associate mainly with increasing the economy, competitiveness, mobility and thus the security of the Estonian state, is a national asset for all of us. I am therefore very pleased, as the head of the company, that with today’s Hagudi-Alu construction contract, Tariston will be able to make its contribution.”

The construction contract for the Hagudi-Alu section is valued at €30.59 million, excluding VAT. Construction is scheduled to commence in Autumn 2024 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. Significant progress has already been made on this section, with the completion of the Kalevi ecoduct and Sikeldi viaduct. Additionally, the Kuku and Seli-Koigi-Alu viaducts are anticipated to be completed by July 2024, while the Alu viaduct and the Sikeldi animal tunnel are currently under construction.

The Hagudi-Alu section is a crucial part of the broader Rail Baltica project, which aims to enhance connectivity and economic growth in Estonia by linking it more effectively with its Baltic neighbours and the wider European rail network.