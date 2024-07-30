Co-founding agreement for new trains in Wellington and lower North Island welcomed

0 SHARES

Posted: 31 July 2024 | Global Railway Review |

Greater Wellington and Horizons regional councils welcome a new co-funding agreement to purchase 18 trains and upgrade infrastructure, doubling peak-time services on the Wairarapa and Manawatū lines.

Credit: Metlink

Metlink has announced that a new co-funding agreement to purchase 18 four-car trains and upgrade associated infrastructure in Wellington and the lower North Island has been welcomed by Greater Wellington and Horizons regional councils. The agreement involves the Government of New Zealand, the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail and the councils, based on a detailed business case prepared by Greater Wellington. The initiative is set to double peak-time passenger services on the Wairarapa and Manawatū rail lines.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter said: “We appreciate the confidence the government has placed in our councils to increase the frequency of rail services in the lower North Island. This is what Regional Deals could look like.”

Horizons Chair Rachel Keedwell said: “By improving commuter connections to Wellington, Palmerston North and Masterton, the new trains will support and sustain growth in the Wairarapa, Kāpiti, Horowhenua and Manawatū. The trains will assist more people to live in our regions by making it easier to access work, education and recreation in urban centres.”

Greater Wellington is managing the procurement process and has approved a short-list of three suppliers: Alstom Rail Transportation New Zealand Limited, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A. and Stadler Bussnang AG. Each company has been invited to submit proposals to design, build, and maintain the trains over 35 years.

Hybrid trains, or Independently Powered Electric Multiple Unit vehicles, charge their batteries while running on electrified tracks and use diesel generators when necessary. These new trains will replace the current fleet of 50-year-old carriages nearing the end of their operational life.

“We look forward to our collaboration growing to include a commercial partner who’ll build modern rolling stock to serve lower North Island communities for decades to come,” said Keedwell.

The contract for the trains is expected to be awarded in early 2025, with the new services commencing in 2029. The agreement also includes funding for a maintenance depot in Masterton and station improvements.

David Gordon, KiwiRail’s Chief Planning and Asset Development Officer, confirmed the allocation of funds for KiwiRail to deliver track infrastructure, stabling and platform upgrades. He said: “In the next few years, we will also be building passing loops on the Wairarapa and Manawatū lines to support the new trains. This will be a big step forward for public transport in the lower North Island. It’s an exciting investment that will help bring regions closer together and offer people more transport choices.”